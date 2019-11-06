Ever-Glory International Group’s (EVK) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Nord/LB

Nord/LB reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EVK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Baader Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.40.

Ever-Glory International Group stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Ever-Glory International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

