Evercore Lowers Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$1.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Evercore from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFW. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. AltaCorp Capital cut Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$2.20 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Calfrac Well Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.99.

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$1.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.56 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$4.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.93.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

