Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 2,789,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 840,040 shares.The stock last traded at $11.59 and had previously closed at $10.39.

The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. Everi had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVRI. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Everi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Everi by 139.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 50.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Everi by 54.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $739.14 million, a PE ratio of 115.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Everi Company Profile (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

