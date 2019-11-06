Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

EVH traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.07. 4,070,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,823. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.36 million, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84.

In other Evolent Health news, CFO Doug S. Aron purchased 10,550 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $86,510.00. Also, Director Kenneth A. Samet purchased 7,200 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $50,688.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $242,648 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

