Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €27.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVK. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.90 ($33.61).

Shares of EVK stock traded up €0.54 ($0.63) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €25.74 ($29.93). The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,913 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.33. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

