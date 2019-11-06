Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EVTCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Evotec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evotec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:EVTCY traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.74. 734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Evotec has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). Evotec had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Evotec will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

