Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $81.12 and last traded at $80.47, with a volume of 24784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.70.

The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $2,778,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,585.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $250,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,330 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

