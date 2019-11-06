Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Stake Increased by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,891 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,639,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,717 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,074,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,371,000 after purchasing an additional 141,560 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,547,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,907 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,388,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 98,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,844,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,971,000 after purchasing an additional 246,049 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,817. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $17.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

In other Extended Stay America news, insider Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 7,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,346.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

