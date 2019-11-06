Exterran Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) – Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exterran in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Exterran’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $302.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.00 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exterran in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.19. Exterran has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $24.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In related news, Director William M. Goodyear bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Exterran by 37.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Exterran by 54.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Exterran in the second quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exterran by 121.8% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 38,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

