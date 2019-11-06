Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 178,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 43,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 205,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,475,335. The company has a market capitalization of $294.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

