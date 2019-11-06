Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Facebook were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $13,410,704.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,551,709 shares of company stock valued at $841,331,509. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.95. The company had a trading volume of 735,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,548,083. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $552.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

