Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $352.00 at Stephens

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $336.00 to $352.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.40.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $9.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.56. 5,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,696. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.35 and its 200 day moving average is $316.71. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $170.26 and a 1 year high of $373.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 63.47%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Pung sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $2,923,497.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $4,963,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,654,832.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,888 shares of company stock worth $39,436,996 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

