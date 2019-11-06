Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FANH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fanhua in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, CICC Research cut Fanhua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fanhua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of FANH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,214. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). Fanhua had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $130.87 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fanhua will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,422,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after acquiring an additional 257,043 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fanhua during the second quarter worth about $7,481,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fanhua by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,915,000 after purchasing an additional 217,095 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fanhua by 9.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,829,000 after purchasing an additional 104,515 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fanhua by 242.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

