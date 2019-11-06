Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) will post sales of $135.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.60 million and the lowest is $132.67 million. Farmer Bros posted sales of $147.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full year sales of $577.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $567.15 million to $587.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $599.22 million, with estimates ranging from $572.74 million to $625.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $142.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 12.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FARM. BidaskClub cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Farmer Bros from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Farmer Bros from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmer Bros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

In other Farmer Bros news, Director Randy E. Clark acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,404.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc acquired 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $37,975.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Farmer Bros by 123.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,773,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,752 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros during the second quarter worth about $6,641,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,972,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,286,000 after acquiring an additional 223,041 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 25.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 366,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 73,987 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 72,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farmer Bros stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. 67,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,591. The stock has a market cap of $228.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. Farmer Bros has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

