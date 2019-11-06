Federated Investors Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:FII)

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

FII traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.73. 9,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,245. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Federated Investors has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $35.98.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Investors will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Investors news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $197,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $56,261.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,554 shares of company stock valued at $314,303 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FII. ValuEngine lowered Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.