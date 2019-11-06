FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Insider Buying Activity

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $165.03 and last traded at $164.84, approximately 4,301,699 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,290,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.52.

Specifically, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Edward Jones cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Standpoint Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 2,614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 11,911.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,177 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,956,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd raised its holdings in FedEx by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 659,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 481,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

