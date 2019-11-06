Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,740 to GBX 2,400. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fevertree Drinks traded as low as GBX 1,883 ($24.60) and last traded at GBX 1,895 ($24.76), with a volume of 33907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,916.50 ($25.04).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,825 ($36.91) price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,107.50 ($40.60).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,193.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,454.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

