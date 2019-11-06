FidentiaX Tops 1-Day Volume of $284.00 (FDX)

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. One FidentiaX token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FidentiaX has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. FidentiaX has a total market cap of $187,844.00 and approximately $284.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FidentiaX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042817 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $579.59 or 0.06204673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010768 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002312 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014347 BTC.

About FidentiaX

FidentiaX (FDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FidentiaX is www.fidentiax.com. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX.

Buying and Selling FidentiaX

FidentiaX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidentiaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidentiaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FidentiaX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FidentiaX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.