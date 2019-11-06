Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $9.53. 677,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,360. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $250.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

FRGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.