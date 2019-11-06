Financial Analysis: Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) versus AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sutro Biopharma and AVITA MED LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 0 6 0 3.00 AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 85.65%. AVITA MED LTD/S has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.39%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than AVITA MED LTD/S.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and AVITA MED LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -86.31% N/A -20.95% AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and AVITA MED LTD/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $38.42 million 6.28 -$35.32 million ($6.13) -1.70 AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 141.25 -$24.75 million ($0.39) -24.15

AVITA MED LTD/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sutro Biopharma. AVITA MED LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. The company is based in Valencia, California.

