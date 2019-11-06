Financial Survey: Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) and Capitala Finance (OTCMKTS:CPTA)

Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) and Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Elron Electronic Industries and Capitala Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elron Electronic Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Capitala Finance 1 1 0 0 1.50

Capitala Finance has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.64%. Given Capitala Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capitala Finance is more favorable than Elron Electronic Industries.

Dividends

Capitala Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Elron Electronic Industries does not pay a dividend. Capitala Finance pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Capitala Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Capitala Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elron Electronic Industries and Capitala Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elron Electronic Industries $16.25 million 2.76 -$15.79 million N/A N/A Capitala Finance $47.29 million 2.83 -$17.77 million $1.00 8.30

Elron Electronic Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capitala Finance.

Risk & Volatility

Elron Electronic Industries has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitala Finance has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elron Electronic Industries and Capitala Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elron Electronic Industries N/A N/A N/A Capitala Finance -107.00% 8.44% 3.24%

Summary

Capitala Finance beats Elron Electronic Industries on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elron Electronic Industries

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides technology products in the medical devices and cyber fields. The company offers BrainsGate, a minimally invasive treatment for ischemic stroke; Pocared, an automated microbiology lab system for infectious diseases diagnosis; CartiHeal implants for cartilage and bone repair in weight bearing joints; Notal Vision, a remote monitoring of patients at risk of vision loss from age-related macular degeneration; cyber intelligence platform that detects and defuses threats before they become cyberattacks; Alcide, a security and management tools for hybrid data centers; and SecuredTouch a behavioral biometrics for mobile transactions. It also provides Ironscales, an automated phishing prevention, detection, and response platform; Cynerio, a connected medical device; Kindite, a cloud encryption solution; OpenLegacy, a platform that enables the digital transformation process; PLYmedia, a platform for ad networks; Aqwise, a biological water and wastewater treatment solutions for the industrial and municipal markets; and Atlantium, a water disinfection solution. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Discount Investment Corporation Limited.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

