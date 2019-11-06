First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Plans Dividend of $0.03

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,657. The company has a market capitalization of $199.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. First Bank has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter. First Bank had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.