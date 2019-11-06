First Derivatives’ (FDP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of FDP traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,315 ($30.25). 47,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. First Derivatives has a 12-month low of GBX 2,010 ($26.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,635 ($47.50). The company has a market cap of $613.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,218.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,773.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. First Derivatives’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

First Derivatives Company Profile

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

