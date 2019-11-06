First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $46.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Financial an industry rank of 141 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

THFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $550.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.90.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 72.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 127.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 64.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

