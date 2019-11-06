First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon National from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,830,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,685. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Horizon National has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. First Horizon National’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 38,817 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $622,236.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,222.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 45.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 852,162 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 10.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 100,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

