First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $2.16 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,552,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,356,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,594,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,866,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,319,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,269,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,696 shares of company stock worth $23,333,254. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

