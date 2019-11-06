First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 1,470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after buying an additional 75,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXAS. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.69.

In other EXACT Sciences news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $383,138.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.83.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

