First Mercantile Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $47.47.

