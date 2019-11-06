First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 25,804 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,804 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $73.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.47.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

