First National Trust Co Boosts Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 383.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.93.

