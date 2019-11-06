First National Trust Co Has $10.36 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.10. The company has a market capitalization of $239.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

