First National Trust Co Has $3.39 Million Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

