First National Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 184,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. UBS Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cfra raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

