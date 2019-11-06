First National Trust Co Sells 45 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $470,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $4,462,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 357,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $94,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.1% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $299.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total transaction of $507,919.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,239,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,115 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,148. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

