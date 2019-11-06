First National Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 326,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $3,933,000. ELM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 55,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 853.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 61,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 55,455 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

