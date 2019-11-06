First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.68

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.68 and last traded at $108.95, with a volume of 17922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.36.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.31 and a 200 day moving average of $98.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $837.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 61,502.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,437,000 after buying an additional 1,262,021 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,370,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,214,000 after buying an additional 350,766 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,834,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,135,000 after buying an additional 309,164 shares during the period.

About First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

