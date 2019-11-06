First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.30, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.