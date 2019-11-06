First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 954.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 181.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 52.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $34.36.

