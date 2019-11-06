Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Barclays by 26.4% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Barclays by 24,179.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 57,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,305 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Barclays by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 435,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Barclays by 42.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Barclays by 38.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 2.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

BCS opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

