Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 6,950.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,763,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,152,000 after buying an additional 3,709,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Waste Management by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,395,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,771,000 after buying an additional 501,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,904,000 after buying an additional 435,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $108.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.91. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,155. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.