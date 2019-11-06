Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,715 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $98,873.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,287,511.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $67,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

