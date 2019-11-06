Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 887 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie set a $58.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $280,889.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,511 shares of company stock worth $6,997,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.46. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $66.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.