Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 13,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $277.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $282.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,202 shares of company stock worth $21,620,104. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $282.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.58.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

