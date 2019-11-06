Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Receives $9.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

FPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five Point in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet cut Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Point from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Shares of FPH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,806. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.02. Five Point has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. Five Point had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Point will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Five Point by 37.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Five Point by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Five Point during the second quarter worth $79,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Five Point by 68.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Five Point by 1,329.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. 33.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

