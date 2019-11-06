Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 10,800 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,653 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.14. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,255.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $469,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,963 shares of company stock valued at $987,420. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.