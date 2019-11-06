Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.62 Million Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,050,000. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 74,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.89.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

In related news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $103,915.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

