Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,817 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,635,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,195,000 after acquiring an additional 328,049 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,295 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

In related news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $793,139.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,290. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.