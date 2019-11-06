Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,126 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 77,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 131,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $74,281.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,612.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,666 shares of company stock worth $212,134 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

