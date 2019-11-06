Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 98.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2,195.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 646,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after acquiring an additional 618,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 63.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,938,000 after acquiring an additional 437,666 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 132.9% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 759,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after acquiring an additional 433,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $41,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.06. 19,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,132. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.54 and its 200 day moving average is $125.49. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $151.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSU. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.59.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $871,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

