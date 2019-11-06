FLIR Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FLIR Systems in a report issued on Monday, November 4th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLIR. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth $87,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 27.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth $108,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $190,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,876 shares in the company, valued at $465,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $148,746.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,137 shares in the company, valued at $755,057.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,210 shares of company stock worth $592,121. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

